Hassocks wine estate Artelium announce third makers market: a celebration of artisanal Sussex

Artelium, one of the UK’s most exciting new wine estates in the UK, has announced the full list of their chosen Sussex makers, who will take part in the 3rd Christmas Makers Market on Saturday the 30th of November.

These makers have been hand-picked by Artelium founder Julie Bretland, to showcase a curated selection of the finest luxury contemporary crafts and products from Sussex artisans. Julie says of this years selection: “We are thrilled to bring together a community of likeminded makers, producers and Artisans for another unforgettable Christmas Makers Market: our contemporary showcase of local craft and produce – ideal for gifting (or self-gifting...). With a diverse range of items on show from ceramics and textiles to jewellery and homeware, our makers market is the perfect place to immerse yourself in the creativity and craftsmanship of our talented friends.”

As well as returning favourites such as the sensitive jewellery of Oriana Evans and delicious chocolate from J.Cocoa, Artelium is delighted to welcome some new makers to this year’s Christmas Market.

The tactile, sculptural jewellery of Tanvi Kant is definitely a reason to visit this year. Her pieces employ processes of knotting or wrapping reclaimed fabric, creating complex patterns from simple elements. The bold use of colours, from firey oranges to light olives, ensures that these pieces make a statement.

Another stand-out stall-holder is Chalk Wovens, showcasing their contemporary furnishings. This small Sussex business’ designs use clean, clear patterns and beautifully paired colours to create pieces that epitomise understated luxury. Chalk Wovens have a range of products available, from throws and hot water bottles to lampshades.

To see the full list of the Christmas Market Makers, click here. During the day the whole portfolio of Artelium’s wines will be avalible to try and buy, as well as guided tasting and tours of the vineyards.

This year's makers will also be giving visitors the opportunity to understand the stories behind the products, with a range of talks and demonstrations happening throughout the day. From knife-sharpening workshops from HEDGE Knives to informative talks on Kate McMinnies’ making process, the makers will be opening the door to their workshops, meaning visitors take away more than just the perfect Christmas gift.

Alongside the elegant and enticing offerings from the makers, Artelium’s Christmas Market will also feature food and drinks offerings throughout the day, beginning with breakfast pastries and ending with moreish seasonal finger food.

Artelium’s bar will be open with all of their core range available alongside their warming mulled Pinot Noir which is back by popular demand.

Complementary wine tastings of Artelium wine will take place in the tasting room, ensuring that visitors take away the perfect bottle to share with the family on Christmas Day.

The Christmas Makers Market is free to attend.

Visitors can book their complementary ticket here - https://www.artelium.com/tickets/p/christmas-makers-market-tickets

Follow Artelium on Instagram and Twitter: @ArteliumWine The full Artelium product range is available to purchase via the brand’s website: www.artelium.com/shop

About Artelium Founded by Mark Collins and Julie Bretland in 2020, Artelium produces exceptional English wines. The name Artelium comes from a combination of ‘Art’ and ‘- ium’, a Latin suffix used to denote places where people congregate. In that sense, Artelium is the embodiment of a long-held vision to create a space for people to come together and enjoy wine and art in a beautiful natural setting. The area around the East Sussex home has a proud heritage of makers and artisans, which Mark and Julie wanted to celebrate and continue by being a hub for artistic expression and innovative winemaking. Mark leads the wine team supported by Owen Elias (one of the UK’s most respected and renowned winemakers, being awarded ‘UKVA Winemaker of the Year’ four times) and, a recent addition to the team, South African Solly Monyamane, who brings his warm climate wine-making experience. The estate is split across two sites: one in East Sussex near Ditchling with 45,000 vines in clay soil, the ‘Cellar Door’ and the landbased sculpture gallery, and the other in Madehurst, West Sussex with 85,000 vines in chalk and the Winery. It is this unique terroir of the South Downs, and the combination of clay and chalk, which provide the ideal landscape to grow the grapes that are the essence of Artelium’s wines. www.artelium.com