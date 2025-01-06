Hastings Anglo-French Club: members celebrate festive season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local club for all lovers of France, its language, culture, history and landscape.

Our last meeting in December celebrated the festive season with a wonderful short play in 'franglais' where carol singers had learnt how to negotiate a doorstep donation, we racked our brains for answers to a Christmas quiz 'à la française', sang 'une chanson de noël', enjoyed some 'vin épicé' and French style goodies and, most importantly, welcomed once again one of our founder members, Josette.

Our first meeting of 2025 could not begin without the celebration of 'la fete des rois' - or Epiphany - with the traditional galette (prepared by our own award-winning London chef), a puff pastry cake filled with frangipane and a hidden charm to crown the king or queen. A glass of French wine will, as usual, ease the digestion of this delicacy. Another afternoon of fun and laughter is very much on the cards.

Our club meets every 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month at 2.30 pm at Holy Redeemer Church Hall, Upper Church Road, St Leonards, and we welcome all who enjoy the French language and culture. There is wheelchair access at the hall and free parking nearby.

More information on where to find us and to view our current programme can be found on our facebook page, Hastings Anglo French Club or on our website: hastingsanglofrenchclub.com