Hastings Beaver Scouts raise funds to build hygienic toilet in Nepal
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
24th Hastings Beaver Scouts, aged 6-8, have raised funds to build a hygienic toilet in Nepal.
The 24th Hastings Scout hall toilets were recently refurbished thanks to a grant from the Magdalen and Lasher and Isabelle Blackman charities so the Beaver Scouts wanted to help others in a similar way.
After learning about how and why water is cleaned, and why clean toilets matter, the Beavers decided to charge their families to "spend a penny" per flush to raise money.
We are very proud of our framed certificate to display by our toilets.
Great work Beavers!
#ToiletTwinning #eastsussexscouts