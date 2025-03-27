Hastings Beaver Scouts raise funds to build hygienic toilet in Nepal

By Acorn Clayton
Contributor
Published 27th Mar 2025, 22:26 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 08:56 BST
24th Hastings Beaver Scouts, aged 6-8, have raised funds to build a hygienic toilet in Nepal.

The 24th Hastings Scout hall toilets were recently refurbished thanks to a grant from the Magdalen and Lasher and Isabelle Blackman charities so the Beaver Scouts wanted to help others in a similar way.

After learning about how and why water is cleaned, and why clean toilets matter, the Beavers decided to charge their families to "spend a penny" per flush to raise money.

We are very proud of our framed certificate to display by our toilets.

Great work Beavers!

#ToiletTwinning #eastsussexscouts

