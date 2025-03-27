Hastings Beaver Scouts raise funds to build hygienic toilet in Nepal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

24th Hastings Beaver Scouts, aged 6-8, have raised funds to build a hygienic toilet in Nepal.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24th Hastings Scout hall toilets were recently refurbished thanks to a grant from the Magdalen and Lasher and Isabelle Blackman charities so the Beaver Scouts wanted to help others in a similar way.

After learning about how and why water is cleaned, and why clean toilets matter, the Beavers decided to charge their families to "spend a penny" per flush to raise money.

We are very proud of our framed certificate to display by our toilets.

Great work Beavers!

#ToiletTwinning #eastsussexscouts