Hastings-born nurse to row the Atlantic in incredible charity challenge

Hastings-born nurse Emma Browning-Gent, now a proud resident of Milford Haven, is about to swap solid ground for open ocean in an extraordinary test of endurance — rowing 3,200 miles across the Atlantic Ocean with nothing but grit, muscle, and a strong sense of purpose.

Emma, the bravest person her family says they know, is preparing for the voyage of a lifetime with her partner, Andrew Ravenscroft, in a challenge that will push their bodies and minds to the absolute limit.

Together, they are Team Sharkbait, and they’re not just rowing for glory — they’re rowing to raise vital funds for four life-changing charities: The Robin Cancer Trust, Wales Air Ambulance, The MS Society, and The Megan Starr Foundation.

The couple will set off in January 2026, leaving from the Lanzarote in the Canary Islands and aiming for Antigua in the Caribbean — with nothing but the two of them in a 7-metre boat, named the “Simpsons Donkey”. There will be no support crew, no motor, and no sails. Just two people, two sets of oars, and the vast Atlantic Ocean.

“We’ll live, eat, sleep — and yes, even go to the loo — all on the boat,” Emma says with a laugh. “We’ll be rowing two hours on, two hours off, non-stop, 24 hours a day. We’re expecting the crossing to take up to three months.”

While Emma has been rowing with a local club for several years, Andrew only picked up the oars recently. But their commitment to the cause is unwavering — so much so that they have already self-funded their ocean rowing boat, despite the high cost.

Each day, they’ll need to consume 4,500 calories of dehydrated meals to maintain strength, yet even with this, they could still lose up to 20% of their body weight over the course of the journey. They’ll battle 30-foot waves, sleep deprivation, isolation, and the intense mental strain of life at sea.

“People ask why we’re doing this,” says Emma. “It’s simple: we want to make a difference. These charities do incredible work, and this is our way of supporting them. But to get to the start line — and to raise the funds these causes deserve — we need the public’s help.”

ROOTS IN HASTINGS

Emma’s story begins in Hastings, where she was born and raised. A proud former student of the Conquest Hospital, she was one of the very first nurses to train under the Project 2000 scheme — a programme that marked a new era in professional nursing education in the UK.

Though she later moved to Milford Haven, Wales, where she has lived for many years, Emma has kept strong ties to her hometown. Friends, family, and former colleagues in Hastings are rallying behind her as she prepares for this monumental undertaking.

“Conquest was where it all began,” she says. “That hospital, that town — they shaped who I am. It means everything to have support from both Milford and Hastings.”

THE FINAL PUSH

With just under a year to go until launch, Team Sharkbait still has a lot of ground — and water — to cover. There are training sessions, logistics, nutrition, mental preparation, and funding still to be tackled. Their goal is not only to make it to the start line in peak condition but to raise as much as possible for their chosen charities along the way.

“Every pound we raise will help someone,” says Emma. “That’s what keeps us going when things get tough.”

To support Team Sharkbait and follow their journey, visit [Gofundme.com/sharkbait26].

