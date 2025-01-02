Hastings business and community champion supports revised bus fares

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

East Sussex business and community leader Lord Brett McLean is supporting the revised bus fares scheme which will take affect from the 2nd January 2025.

Lord Brett McLean said " I'm delighted the current government have continued with the previous government's introduction of capped fares for bus passengers and although initially it sounded as if capped fares were going to be increased by 50% this isn't exactly the case.

The capped fares will be introduced in three stages, £3.00, the previous £2.00 and a new East Sussex County Council subsidised capped fare of £1.00 but it is dependent on the duration and distance of the journey thus representing even better value for money for passengers if they are only travelling a short distance as this means they could actually benefit from a 50% decrease in fares."

Stagecoach South East provide a pivotal service connecting communities together by transporting thousands of residents across the East Sussex network on a daily basis.

Lord Brett McLean with Katherine Jones and Andrew Jelly

Brett added " Stagecoach South East have suffered from major challenges resulting in buses having to be removed from service as a direct result of pot hole damage or being stuck in huge traffic congestion, but drivers continued to demonstrate commitment and dedication by ensuring that services operated as best they could given such phenomenal challenges.

Stagecoach South East have been a great support across the County sponsoring many community initiatives that were enjoyed by passengers and non passengers alike such as the Hastings Town Centre Christmas tree as one example of their community spirit.

The Bus company are proud to serve East Sussex.