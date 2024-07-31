Hastings businesses object to A21 level crossing

By Jim FletcherContributor
Published 31st Jul 2024, 09:20 BST
A planning application to build a level crossing across the A21 arterial road into Hastings at Robertsbridge has been granted with most Hastings based businesses being unaware of the application.

This will cause travel delays for regular users and lead to potentially more accidents on a road that is already unfit for purpose.

1066 Manufacturers, a group of local manufacturers who meet regularly to improve the 1066 country economy were disappointed to hear about the granting of the permission without any consultation in Hastings.

The only thing available to object was to raise a petition. This was shared with Hastings Chamber of Commerce for those Chamber members who have a similar viewpoint, to add their voice of disapproval.

1066 Manufacturers hand over the petition to Helena Dollimore.

The petition was handed over to Helena Dollimore, the new MP for Hastings & Rye for her to submit to parliament.

A number of 1066 Manufacturer members spent a day at Westminster last week, meeting Helena Dollimore as well as Dr Kieran Mullan the new MP for Bexhill and Battle whilst also having a tour of the seat of government and even watching a debate on the King's speech in the visitor's gallery.

