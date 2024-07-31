Hastings businesses object to A21 level crossing
and live on Freeview channel 276
This will cause travel delays for regular users and lead to potentially more accidents on a road that is already unfit for purpose.
1066 Manufacturers, a group of local manufacturers who meet regularly to improve the 1066 country economy were disappointed to hear about the granting of the permission without any consultation in Hastings.
The only thing available to object was to raise a petition. This was shared with Hastings Chamber of Commerce for those Chamber members who have a similar viewpoint, to add their voice of disapproval.
The petition was handed over to Helena Dollimore, the new MP for Hastings & Rye for her to submit to parliament.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.