Hastings businesses object to A21 level crossing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A planning application to build a level crossing across the A21 arterial road into Hastings at Robertsbridge has been granted with most Hastings based businesses being unaware of the application.

This will cause travel delays for regular users and lead to potentially more accidents on a road that is already unfit for purpose.

1066 Manufacturers, a group of local manufacturers who meet regularly to improve the 1066 country economy were disappointed to hear about the granting of the permission without any consultation in Hastings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The only thing available to object was to raise a petition. This was shared with Hastings Chamber of Commerce for those Chamber members who have a similar viewpoint, to add their voice of disapproval.

1066 Manufacturers hand over the petition to Helena Dollimore.

The petition was handed over to Helena Dollimore, the new MP for Hastings & Rye for her to submit to parliament.