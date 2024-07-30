Hastings butcher retires after 40 years service

Without him this business wouldn't have lasted this many years.
P A Fisher & Son are one of the few remaining butcher's shops in Hastings. The business hopes they can continue to provide a great service for the local community.
P A Fisher & Son has wished Tim the very best for the future, and hopes he enjoys every moment of the next phase of his life.
P A Fisher & Son would like to thank Tim for his 40 years service at the family butchers.
