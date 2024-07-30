Hastings butcher retires after 40 years service

By Steve FisherContributor
Published 30th Jul 2024, 10:12 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2024, 10:49 BST
P A Fisher & Son family Butchers in Hastings are saying farewell to Tim Fisher, the back bone of the butcher's shop since 1984.

Without him this business wouldn't have lasted this many years.

P A Fisher & Son are one of the few remaining butcher's shops in Hastings. The business hopes they can continue to provide a great service for the local community.

P A Fisher & Son has wished Tim the very best for the future, and hopes he enjoys every moment of the next phase of his life.

P A Fisher & Son would like to thank Tim for his 40 years service at the family butchers.

Harry, Steve and Tim

1. UGC-Image-339960

Harry, Steve and TimPhoto: Submitted

Related topics:Hastings

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.