Hastings Car Free Day date

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

World Car Free Day - this coming Sunday, September 22 - will be marked by an event in Hastings town centre from 11am to 3pm

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is being organised by Hastings Sustainable Transport Forum, which was set up to provide a voice for voluntary and community organisations to discuss and campaign for sustainable transport and active travel to reduce car use, tackle climate change and improve health and wellbeing for all ages.

There will be a Stagecoach bus parked up with local bus operators to answer your bus service questions, cargo bikes with their riders to answer your safe, cheap cycling questions, who may even let you take a ride to see if such a bike would suit you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be gazebos and tables stacked with literature and campaigners from Hastings Urban Bikes (HUB), Hastings Area Bus Users Group (HABUG), Hastings Greenway Group and Sussex Greenways to answer travel and connectivity questions.

Hastings Car Free Day.

You will be able to find out what action is needed to progress the long awaited Hastings Greenway network of walking & cycling routes.

Plus - transport-related face painting for children.

You will be able to sign up for HUB cycle rides and, if you would like, to sign our on-the-day petition asking our Transport Authority for Borough-wide safe walking, cycling and bus priority measures.

If you are interested and helpful you can write your Hastings travel and street life stories. There will be blank postcards and pens for the purpose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We will read them and use them for our future campaigns to get what you need for better walking, cycling, bus riding and car clubbing and whatever else you tell us would make travel and life in our shared spaces better and help to reduce car use and carbon emissions.

And there will be an Active Traveller's wish list and banner for you to be photographed in front of - as statement for our social media and yours. Please do come along we would love to see you.

World Car Free Day is a celebration of public transport, cycling, walking and other forms of sustainable mobility. By reducing reliance on cars, this day aims to lower greenhouse gas emissions, reduce air pollution and foster a sense of community as people engage more closely with their surroundings.