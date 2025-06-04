Hastings care home celebrates Shelagh’s sponsored swim success!

Mountside Care Home is beaming with pride as we celebrate the incredible achievement of our very own Shelagh, who recently completed her sponsored swim—raising an outstanding £551 for the Mountside Residents’ Fund!

Shelagh, a much-loved member of the Mountside team, went the extra mile – quite literally – to support the residents she cares so deeply about.

Taking on the impressive challenge of swimming 64 lengths, the equivalent of a mile, Shelagh raised the incredible amount of money for The Mountside Residents’ Fund; a special pot of money used to enrich the lives of those who live at the Hastings-based care home.

From in-house entertainment and special treats to trips out and bespoke activities, the fund ensures residents can enjoy meaningful experiences tailored to their interests and wishes above and beyond what is offered every day.

Speaking about her achievement, Shelagh said: "I wanted to do something personal to give back to the people who make my job so special. Swimming a mile was tough but knowing it would directly benefit our residents kept me going. I'm so grateful to everyone who sponsored me!"

Mountside Home Manager Lisa added: "We’re so proud of Shelagh – what a brilliant achievement! The money she’s raised will go directly into creating joyful moments and lasting memories for our residents."

Donations to Shelagh’s fundraiser are still welcome, with every pound helping to make a difference in the lives of Mountside’s residents. Please visit the care home reception if you would like to make a donation.