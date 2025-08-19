Hastings care home resident celebrates 100th birthday

A Hastings care home resident has celebrated reaching 100 years of age.

Jessie Edmed has lived at Anchor’s Bethune Court care home off Boscobel Road for three years. She marked the landmark occasion with a party on Sunday, August, 10 which members of her family attended.

In commemoration of the special day, Jessie also received a telegram from the King wishing her a happy birthday.

Jessie was born in Grimsby and grew up with three brothers and three sisters, who she often spent time looking after.

As a teenager during the Second World War, Jessie recalls that she and her sisters would attend dances and invite the soldiers who were stationed nearby back home for singsongs around their mother’s piano.

Jessie met her husband, Alec, after the war at her best friend's wedding and moved to London where she worked for a while in Barkers department store.

She and Alec married in 1949, and their first child, Jo, was born in 1950, followed by Gillian in 1955. The family moved to St. Leonards on Sea in 1956 and their third daughter, Sally, was born in 1957. As well as her three daughters, Jessie has six grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Jessie worked for many years at the Environmental Health Department in Hastings. She has also previously volunteered for the NHS. Outside of work and volunteering, Jessie has enjoyed many adventurous holidays with both friends and her husband, including to Rome for her silver wedding anniversary.

Jackie Law, Home Manager at Anchor’s Bethune Court care home, said: “Jessie loves telling us about all the activities she’s been involved with over the years. She’s always been a keen walker and regular swimmer, as well as getting involved in yoga.

“It is a pleasure to have her with us at Bethune Court as she is loved by everyone.”