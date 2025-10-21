Hastings care home supports local Foodbank during Harvest Festival

Ponbay Lodge care home has marked the autumn season with a community-focused initiative to support Hastings Foodbank.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The home organised a food collection as part of its Autumn Harvest celebration, encouraging residents, staff, and visitors to contribute non-perishable items for local families in need.

Donations included essential items such as canned food, pasta, tea, and toiletries, all of which were delivered directly to Hastings Foodbank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Resident Anne Tucker (74) added, “Harvest Festivals remind us to share what we have. Supporting the food bank is our way of helping those who need it most.”

Vickie Willard dropping off the harvest donation

When staff at Ponbay Lodge delivered the food to Hastings Foodbank, the team expressed their gratitude for the contribution, noting how important community support is, particularly during the colder months when demand for food parcels typically rises.

Vickie Willard, the General Manager at Ponbay Lodge, added, “The response from our residents, families, and team was truly incredible. Everyone wanted to do their bit to help.

“It’s not just about the food we collected; it’s about kindness and showing that together, we can help make our community stronger, which is something we value at Ponbay Lodge.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can find out more about community initiatives at Ponbay Lodge during the home’s Warm and Toasty Wednesday event, where all are welcome each week from 11:30 to enjoy homemade soup and crusty bread with the residents. Warm and Toasty Wednesday takes place at 187 The Ridge,

Hastings, TN34 2AE.

For more information, call 01424 533454, email [email protected] or visit the home’s website.

Ponbay Lodge offers 24-hour residential, dementia and respite care for up to 66 people. With ensuite bedrooms, beautiful social spaces, and landscaped gardens, Ponbay Lodge has an all-inclusive fee to give peace of mind to its residents and families.