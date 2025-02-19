Hastings celebrates its year-round festival spirit with new public art installation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Curious Agenda CIC is partnering with award-winning local illustrator Benjamin Phillips to unveil a vibrant public art installation outside Priory Meadow Shopping Centre. The colourful piece, inspired by Hastings’ rich festival calendar, will feature whimsical characters depicting key local events such as Jack in the Green, Fat Tuesday, Pirate Day, and the Seafood & Wine Festival.

The design, printed on vinyl and installed across three large windows, invites residents and visitors to explore Hastings’ diverse cultural identity through Phillips’ playful and distinctive style. Merchandise featuring Benjamin Phillips’ artwork will be available for purchase later in the year at Hastings Contemporary and Hastings Museum, offering a chance to take home a piece of the town’s festival spirit.Benjamin Phillips commented: “This project is about celebrating the unique spirit of Hastings through art. I love this town and wanted to create something that reflects the joy and creativity of the local festivals while adding a splash of colour to a central public space.”

Miia Forbes, Founder of Curious Agenda CIC, added:“Public art has the power to bring people together and spark curiosity. This installation not only celebrates the rich traditions of Hastings but also invites everyone to engage with the town’s creative heartbeat. We’re thrilled to partner with Benjamin on this exciting project. This initiative is part of Curious Agenda’s ongoing effort to enhance public spaces through art and storytelling. Known for our annual A Curious Town festival, this organisation is committed to fostering creativity and curiosity across Hastings.”

Join the Unveiling

Picture of Priory Meadow vacant window

The first section of the artwork, featuring festivals from January to early May, will be unveiled on Saturday, 22nd February 2025, at 3pm in the Priory Meadow square. Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy a live performance by local group, Raven Drummers. Locals can also get involved in the next design, set to be installed in April 2025: a limited number of spaces will be available for Phillips to depict residents in his signature style. Simply scan the QR code displayed on the installation for details. For project details and updates, visit acurioustown.co.uk

With thanks

Huge thanks to the great team at Priory Meadow, Benjamin Phillips for his stunning talent, and KEO Art and Signe Lydersen for their impeccable design work. Supported by Arts Council England.