Hastings charity's chairman thanked for 10 years of service

Volunteers celebrated 10 years of progress at a Hastings community hub with a surprise presentation to its chairman.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Linda Pearson, who has been the main driving force behind the restoration of Alexandra Park Greenhouse, received an album of photos charting the hard work by volunteers and the results of generous public donations over the last decade.

The album was complied by greenhouse photographer Colin Foy and was presented by his wife, Lynda, the group’s press officer, accompanied by some of the volunteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event coincided with the annual Heritage Open Day (HOD) on Sunday (Sept 8) at the greenhouse, a national community-led festival of England’s history and culture.

Greenhouse Linda Pearson receives an album of photos from Lynda Foy, left.

Visitors to the 1930’s teak and cast iron greenhouse bought indoor and outdoor plants, apples, notebooks, greetings cards and other items. Sunday’s event, together with Saturday’s usual open day, raised £800 for greenhouse funds. About 130 people visited the greenhouse over the weekend.

Greenhouse group chairman Linda Pearson said: “Alexandra Park Greenhouse trustees and volunteers were thrilled to welcome the community to view the greenhouse fully restored. We hope it will now become a thriving horticultural hub, enabling us all to grow together.

“I think yesterday’s HOD success was such a pleasing acknowledgment to the work the volunteers and the community have contributed to the restoration.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professional photographer Dave Bruce visited the greenhouse on Sunday.

Customers buying plants at the greenhouse.

He has been commissioned by East Sussex County Council to take pictures of volunteer teams and their work in the area. His photos of the restored greenhouse and its volunteers will be added to a dossier to illustrate to funders the vital work done by local projects and charities.

Future projects at the greenhouse include a grey water filter system so that its waste water can be treated at source. Volunteers are also planning to have a double sink and

electric water heater installed in the propagation area for handwashing hygiene and pot washing. More details about the greenhouse project from our-greenhouse.org