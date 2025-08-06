Hastings dentists take on world-first charity relay swimming challenge

Three Hastings-based dentists are getting ready for an epic swimming journey in support of Dentaid the Dental Charity.

Paul Harris, Sean Collins and Nichola Murch of Crown Dental Burs in St Leonards are hoping to become the first people to complete a three-way relay swim between Jersey and France.

The swim, which takes place between August 6th and 10th, will involve the trio swimming legs between the Channel Islands and the coast of Normandy and back again, before making one last journey back to France - 42 miles in total.

The strength-sapping journey is in support of three charities in all, serving to raise vital funds for Dentaid, the Dentinal Tubules Foundation and the BDA Benevolent Fund.

Dentaid The Dental Charity provides dental care and oral health advice for people experiencing homelessness, harm, poverty and abuse. The charity has eleven mobile dental units which travel the UK providing outreach dental clinics for the most vulnerable people. One is based at the charity’s hub in Kent to serve communities across the county and East Sussex, with long-running clinics in Hastings and surrounding areas.

Paul is a veteran of endurance fitness challenges, including swims across both the English Channel and Irish Channel, along with a similar long-distance relay swim with Sean from Jersey to France and back

He has already taken part in several practice swims, including on Lake Coniston, to prepare himself for the event but admits it will be a tough challenge for himself, Sean, and Nichola.

Paul said: “We’ll be doing two-hour rolling shifts, so one of us will always be in the water with the other two on board our support boat recovering, preparing for their next shift or just cheering each other on.

“It’s going to take a lot of mental endurance, mostly dealing with the cold. I’ve been in the sea lots of times since May to acclimatise and taken plenty of cold showers in my back yard to deal with the chill!

“We wanted to support companies with a close link to dentistry and Dentaid was an obvious choice because of the great work they do in supporting those in need to find treatment. The Dentinal Tubules Foundation and the BDA Benevolent Fund are also important in helping to benefit the word’s most deprived communities and in supporting the next generation of dentists, so it made sense to support all of them.

“I love swimming, it gives me freedom and a real release from the pressures of everyday life so to be able to do that and support charities at the same time is really rewarding.”

So far the team have raised more than £500 through their online crowdfunding efforts.

The team have a tracker available for you to follow their progress, which is available at http://www.lionheart.je/tracking.html.

To support Paul, Sean and Nichola by donating, visit their JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/team/crowndentalburs.