Hastings & District Anglo-French Club

By Roselyn Fell
Contributor
Published 16th Sep 2024, 15:59 GMT
A local club for all interested in France, its language and culture.

There was a warm welcome for faces 'old' and new following the club's summer break.

We chatted in small groups about our holiday experiences, sometimes contrasting the simple pleasures of our childhood with current sophisticated travel. There were tales of nightmare journeys to delightful destinations, trips to locations near and far, as well as the pleasure of relaxing at home.

Our next meeting is on Tuesday, September 24 with a fascinating talk on how words can create and link our life-long interests and passions.

Our club meets every 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month at Holy Redeemer Church Hall, Upper Church Road, St Leonards at 2.30pm.

There is wheelchair access at the hall and free parking nearby.

More information on where to find us and to view our current programme can be found on our Facebook page, Hastings Anglo-French Club or on our website hastings-anglofrenchclub.com

