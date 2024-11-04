Hastings & District Anglo-French Club

A local club for all lovers of France, its landscape, culture, language and history.

At our most recent meeting we were taken on a wine walk deep in France’s south-west wine region of Tarn, called Gaillac.

With a wonderful selection of photographs Jill, one of our members, first described the area’s long viticultural history, before explaining how the worldwide charitable organisation - The Lions Club - took on the organisation of this important fund-raising event over a decade ago.

The walk takes place in June, is limited to just 1000 participants, who each pay 40 euros and who must book their place well in advance.

Each participant receives a small bag at the start containing essential items for the walk – a wine glass, cutlery, a list of the wines and food on offer at each of the five stops – and a straw hat.

With each of the stops in turn representing a different part of a meal – starters, cold meats, main course, cheese and dessert – and musical accompaniment in glorious French sunshine it was most definitely a great day out, alongside much-needed funds being raised for the local hospital.

Our next meeting is on Tuesday, November 12, when our talk will be about The Ghost Army - a long-secret United States Army tactical deception unit during World War 11, officially known as the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops.

Our club meets every 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month at 2.30pm at Holy Redeemer Church Hall, Upper Church Road, St Leonards. We welcome all Francophiles and French-speaking nationals. There is wheelchair access to the hall and free parking nearby.

More information can be found on our website www.hastingsanglofrenchclub.com and on our Facebook page, Hastings Anglo French Club.