Hastings & District Anglo-French Club

Our most recent meeting in St Valentine's week included the theme of love throughout!

Starting with the story of the famous French biscuits known as 'Le Petit Beurre' with their 52 'teeth' (representing the weeks of the year), the 4 ears (representing the 4 seasons) and the 24 holes (the hours in a day). It is the famous LU logo, which represents the love of the original biscuit maker, Jean-Romain Lefèvre for his wife Pauline-Isabelle Utile in the use of their initials.

The meeting went on to tell the story of how St Valentine's Day may have come about over the centuries; the original Valentine is believed to have been based on two martyrs, each called Valentine, who were both executed on 14 February, but in different years, as punishment for performing marriages for Roman soldiers in secret, something which was forbidden by Emperor Roman Claudius II. In order to honour their deaths St Valentine's Day was established.

In a very tongue-in-cheek play in Franglais, the members were entertained by a husband and wife discussing the sender of an anonymous card, signed with the letter R.

A quiz of French love sayings and a token chocolate love heart for everyone brought the meeting to a very enjoyable close.

Our next meeting will be on Tuesday, February 25 when we shall learn about the history of Clocks and Watches, with particular anecdotes focused on France.

Our club meets every 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month at 2.30pm, at Holy Redeemer Church Hall, Upper Church Road, St Leonards.

We welcome all Francophiles and French speaking nationals. There is wheelchair access to the hall and free parking nearby.

More information can be found on our website www.hastingsanglofrenchclub.com and on our Facebook page, Hastings Anglo French Club.