Hastings & District Anglo-French Club

At our most recent meeting we heard about the fascinating (and all too short) life of Jacques Brel, a Belgian singer, composer, actor and film director.

Born in Brussels in 1929, he first performed in the various cafés in his home town in 1952, signing his first recording contract with a publisher in Paris the following year.

Whilst his initial foray into the music world in the French capital was met with some harsh criticism, he persevered, eventually reaching number 3 in the national hit parade in 1956 with the song 'Quand on n'a que l'amour' (If we only have love). By 1959 he often abandoned his guitar and used a backing group to enable him to express the emotion in his songs more freely.

His collaboration with other musicians, who each contributed their own skills set to Brel's music, enabled Jacques to focus totally on the words of his songs. By 1967, and at the age of just 37, he had achieved considerable success and recognition, and decided on a change of career which took him into musical theatre.

Whilst on tour in New York he had seen the musical 'Man of La Mancha' and recognised something of himself in Cervantes' main character, Don Quixote. After buying the rights to write and produce a French version, which enabled him to play the parts of both Don and Cervantes, 'L'homme de La Mancha' was first performed in Brussels before moving to Paris to great acclaim, with even Belgian royalty attending a performance. His move into the film world was equal successful, both as an actor and later as a director, with his feature film 'Le Far West' being shown at the 1973 Cannes Film Festival.

His success brought him financial freedom, enabling him to indulge in two rather expensive hobbies: sailing and flying and, over time, he learned how to navigate on the high seas as well as gain his pilot's license. In 1973 he moved to French Polynesia in the middle of the Pacific, planning to build a new life there with one of his girlfriends (although he was still married to Miche with whom he had three daughters).

In 1974 he was diagnosed with lung cancer, but, despite treatment, died at the age of 49. In the intervening period he continued to write; he joked about his illness, even looking under a piano on one notable occasion and asking if anyone had seen a lung.

His musical legacy lives on with many of his songs being translated into other languages and performed by artists such as the late David Bowie. A statue of Brel was unveiled in Brussels in 2017 and there is even a metro station named after him in his birthplace.

Our next and final meeting of our 2024/25 season is on Tuesday, May 27, when we shall be holding our AGM, followed by some entertainment over wine and nibbles.

Our club meets every Tuesday afternoon of the month between September and May at 2.30pm at Holy Redeemer Church Hall, Upper Church Road, St Leonards. We welcome all Francophiles and French speaking nationals.

There is wheelchair access to the hall and free parking nearby. More information on where to find us can be found on our Facebook page, Hastings Anglo French Club, or on our website hastingsanglofrenchclub.com