Hastings & District Anglo-French Club meet

A local club for all lovers of France, its landscape, culture, language and history.

Last week's meeting was a presentation entitled 'words form the threads on which we string our experiences', ably delivered by one of our recent new members.

Andy Downing shared the story of the ups and downs of his life, from an extremely tongue-in-cheek perspective, starting as a ginger-haired lad born and living in Stoke-on-Trent, where much of what he experienced as a youngster was accepted without question, but in later life has grown bizarre.

The story of his father, Bill, asking for a pay rise to equal his co-workers' wages, being refused, then placing a pin in a map to move elsewhere in the UK, relocating to Sussex and finding work in the old Hastings Observer building for more than a decade, was one of the many anecdotes he shared.

Speaking fluently in both French and English (thereby ensuring everyone understood his intriguing life story), Andy took us all through equal measures of laughter, intrigue and sadness. Hastings and beyond leave a lasting impression - the pin and the map have joined forces to form the basis of a lifetime of memories.

Our next meeting is on Tuesday 12 October, when another of our members will be sharing the next part of his story in the renovation of his little piece of paradise in south-west France.

Our club meets every 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month at 2.30pm at Holy Redeemer Church Hall, Upper Church Road, St Leonards. We welcome all Francophiles and French speaking nationals. There is wheelchair access to the hall and free parking nearby.

More information can be found on our website www.hastingsanglofrenchclub.com and on our Facebook page Hastings Anglo French Club.