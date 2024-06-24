Hastings Garden Festival - a free fun day for all the family

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Marianne North Centre Hastings Ltd (“Hastings Botanic Garden”) is delighted to be hosting the second Hastings Garden Festival 2024 on Sunday, June 30.

Highlights at this free event include plant sales by Veterans’ Growth and Rotherview Nursery, book signings by Michael Holland (“The Little Gardener’s Handbook”,“I Ate Sunshine for Breakfast” etc), live music, workshops, storytelling and talks.

Entertainment and Activities:

• Special performance by Christine Blakemore, great-niece of Marianne North, accompanied by teenage award-winning writer Star.

Christine Blakemore, Great Niece of Hastings-born Botanic Artist Marianne North.

• Local music acts curated by Tara Valentine (@tarathebanana), featuring Twitten Revellers, Vincent Turner, Linsey Jane, and Julan Julan.

• Poetry readings by Yellow and Green, Grace Pilkington, and Poet in Pyjamas.

• Children's entertainment by Nightingale Music.

• Tropical art activities led by Gilda Silva, recalling Marianne North’s visit to Brazil in 1872-3, followed by Brazilian drumming from Dende Nation and a children’s procession. Added mayhem will be provided by Professor Funnie Bones!

Tropical Craft Activity.

• The traveling theatre company Valise Noire - in their first visit to Hastings - presents Wonderdomes, a celebration of nature set in a labyrinth.