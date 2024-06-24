Hastings Garden Festival - a free fun day for all the family
and live on Freeview channel 276
Highlights at this free event include plant sales by Veterans’ Growth and Rotherview Nursery, book signings by Michael Holland (“The Little Gardener’s Handbook”,“I Ate Sunshine for Breakfast” etc), live music, workshops, storytelling and talks.
Entertainment and Activities:
• Special performance by Christine Blakemore, great-niece of Marianne North, accompanied by teenage award-winning writer Star.
• Local music acts curated by Tara Valentine (@tarathebanana), featuring Twitten Revellers, Vincent Turner, Linsey Jane, and Julan Julan.
• Poetry readings by Yellow and Green, Grace Pilkington, and Poet in Pyjamas.
• Children's entertainment by Nightingale Music.
• Tropical art activities led by Gilda Silva, recalling Marianne North’s visit to Brazil in 1872-3, followed by Brazilian drumming from Dende Nation and a children’s procession. Added mayhem will be provided by Professor Funnie Bones!
• The traveling theatre company Valise Noire - in their first visit to Hastings - presents Wonderdomes, a celebration of nature set in a labyrinth.
Taster bowling sessions at the Falaise Indoor Bowls Club, with access to the club's excellent café and bar.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.