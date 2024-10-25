Hastings Gardeners Question Time: charity event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lower Torfield Allotments are organising a charity evening of Gardeners Question Time to benefit the Friends of the Conquest Hospital.

On the evening of Friday 15 November an expert panel will be on hand in the Isabel Blackman Centre, Winding Street in Hastings Old Town to answer all those knotty gardening problems.

Tickets at £12 an head are available via email from [email protected], or via Eventbrite

Refreshments will be available on the evening which will start at 7pm for 7.30.

There will also be a prize raffle.

All gardeners and allotmenteers will be very welcome.