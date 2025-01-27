Hastings Greenhouse leader steps down after 10 years' campaigning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

THE former chairman of a Hastings charity has been praised for her tenacity and vision in helping to bring a community project to fruition.

Charlotte Ramage, secretary of the Alexandra Park Greenhouse, thanked Linda Pearson for her tireless work to turn the derelict site into a thriving centre for plant sales, workshops, talks and exhibitions.

She presented Linda with an invitation to a free study day at Great Dixter House and Gardens at Northiam, and a bouquet of flowers.

Linda also received a year’s free membership of Great Dixter, courtesy of Fergus Garrett, its chief executive and head gardener. Fergus is also the greenhouse’s patron.

Linda Pearson (fifth from left) with volunteers at the greenhouse farewell party.

Linda, who has retired as chairman after 10 years in the role, said that volunteers had overcome many hurdles in the battle to save the greenhouse. These included getting a lease from the borough council and finding a company that would insure it.

The renovation campaign had been boosted by a private donation of £60,000 to help put a permanent roof on the structure, she said.

At the presentation and party in the greenhouse on Sunday (Jan 26), Charlotte also thanked volunteers for giving their hard work and time to make the site into a therapeutic, peaceful and welcoming place for visitors.

She thanked Athelas Nursery at Hooe, near Battle, for donating tons of plants to the greenhouse.

Supermarkets were no longer appointing staff to be community champions who used to donate surplus plants to the greenhouse, but volunteers had started propagating their own stock and sales were up.