Hastings Hiroshima Day commemoration 2024

Tuesday, August 6 saw the annual Hiroshima Day commemoration in Alexandra Park as scores of people gathered to remember those killed in the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945 as a result of the first and, to date, last uses of nuclear weapons in war.

An estimated 185,00 people died as a consequence of the bombs dropped by the US air force, dying due to the sheer explosive force of the bombs, fire, falling building, and untreated burns. Many lives were also claimed later by radiation sickness, which was little understood at the time.

The standard explanation of the bombings is that they were essential to defeat Japan and avoid a long-drawn out land invasion of the country by American troops. Even Britain's war time leader, Winston Churchill, did not concur with this view.

In his book 'Triumph and Tragedy', part of his multi-volume history of the Second World War, he wrote 'It would be a mistake to suppose that the fate of Japan was settled by the atomic bomb. Her defeat was certain before the first bomb fell'.

Lantern from Hiroshima Day event.

In Alexandra Park lanterns and lights were placed around the edge of the boating lake, becoming more conspicuous as darkness fell. Buddhists from the group Soka Gakkai International chanted. After some background to the tragic events of August 1945 there was a minute's silence. Later local activist Fiona MacGregor, and Silverhill Councillor Nigel Sinden spoke.

Nigel stressed that it was learning about the attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki that contributed to him becoming a pacifist. Fiona spoke about the United Nations Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which entered into force in 2021 and made nuclear weapons illegal under international law.

Hiroshima Day commemorations have happened in Hastings since 1984, initially held by Hastings Campaign For Nuclear Disarmament, more recently by Hastings Against War.