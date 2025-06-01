Hastings' 'jewel in the crown' sparkles

Alexandra Park, referred to affectionately as Hastings' 'jewel in the crown' is so called because of its incredible heritage, array of native and exotic trees and its contribution to the well-being of its many visitors.

Opened in 1882, Alexandra Park (having previously been gardens) runs for 2.5 miles and covers around 109 acres. It has nine champion trees - more than any other public park in England, and also boasts 77 'county champions' (a champion tree is the biggest or tallest of its kind.).

The town's green lung is home to many native and imported beauties such as a Californian live oak, an oriental redwood (discovered in China in 1940 having previously thought to be extinct!), a golden Irish Yew, native ash, hazel, beech and oaks, a Tasmanian gum tree, a Chinese ginkgo, an African cedar more at home in the Atlas mountains than a public park in East Sussex; the list goes on and on.

Visitors can not only avail of the fantastic tree walks (downloadable from HBC https://www.hastings.gov.uk/content/alexandra/Tree_walk_leaflet.pdf ), but can enjoy the park's ponds, waterfalls, reservoirs, miniature railway, cafés and art activities at Art on Prescription (in the old bowling green clubhouse).

Art on Prescription (previously the old bowling club) reflected in one of Alexandra Park's ponds

The Greenhouse is open for plant sales on Thursdays and Saturdays, and the Friends of Alexandra Park are about to relaunch with a public meeting at the Greenhouse on Wednesday 25 June.

When the beaches get too full this summer, and the heat gets too much, Alexandra Park has so much to offer in the historic shade of its green canopies. Look up and enjoy!