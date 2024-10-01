Hastings lifeboat station recruiting for volunteer lifeboat press officer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The RNLI’s Lifeboat Station in Hastings has an exciting volunteering opportunity to join the existing team in the role of lifeboat press officer.

You will help the RNLI save lives at sea by raising awareness of the charity, through promoting the activity of the lifeboat station, highlighting the lifesaving work of our volunteers and sharing key messages via local, digital and social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Operating both all-weather and inshore lifeboats, Hastings lifeboat crews have been presented with over 30 awards for gallantry. The lifeboat was one of 19 that took part in the evacuation of forces from Dunkirk.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lifeboat Crew are all volunteers, headed up by the Lifeboat Operations Manager and Launch Authorities and supported by a Shore Crew team. The wider team includes volunteer fundraisers, shop volunteers and water safety presenters.

Submitted article

The role of lifeboat press officer is varied, duties include:

Keeping local media informed of lifesaving activity, promoting newsworthy rescues, lifeboat station events and RNLI campaigns via a variety of channels

Producing and distributing regular new releases with photos and/or video, to a standard RNLI format by email, uploading to the RNLI News Centre and posting to social media

Being available to answer media enquiries

Supporting or arranging media opportunities

Acquiring and maintaining an up-to-date knowledge of your lifeboat station and the RNLI

Training is provided by a dedicated team of media trainers and support is provided throughout your time volunteering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hastings lifeboat operations manager Sarah Milne said: ‘It’s a really exciting time to join our station, particularly during the 200th year for the RNLI.

‘The lifeboat press officer role is on the front line of what we do, and you’ll quickly become part of our community on station.

‘We’d encourage anyone who wants to learn new skills to apply for the role.’

To apply - volunteering.rnli.org/vacancy/lifeboat-press-officer-hastings-567579.html