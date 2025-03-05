Hastings lifeboat station to benefit from generous donation

Hastings lifeboat station is to have new ‘service boards’ following a generous donation from the family of a former honorary secretary and chairman of the RNLI Hastings Branch Committee.

Stephen Clarke was the town’s coroner from 1950-1983 and was also president of the Sea Cadet Corps, TS Hastings and clerk to the Sussex Sea Fisheries for many years.

His son Henry Clarke explained :- “Although Dad was the honorary secretary and chairman of Hastings Lifeboat Branch through the 1950s and 1960s, we realised there was nothing in the lifeboat house to mark his work. We have therefore made a donation to be used to bring the lifeboat service boards up to date. These service boards record when the lifeboat has been launched to give assistance to boats, or save lives, and are hung inside the lifeboat house. However there has not been the money available in recent years to carry this on.

“I am very pleased indeed that this tradition can now be revived in Dad’s memory. He did lots of voluntary work in the town, but Hastings Lifeboat was one of his favourites. He really appreciated the dedication of the volunteer lifeboat crews, and it is a fitting tribute that their rescues can once again be recorded for visitors to the lifeboat house to see.”