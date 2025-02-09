Hastings man takes on epic Rhine Cycle for horse rescue charity

Andrew J. Daniels, MBE, a familiar face in Hastings' arts scene, is setting off on another ambitious cycling challenge—this time riding the length of the River Rhine to raise funds for the Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre in Spain.

Well known for his performances at the Phoenix Theatre, Opera South East, Hastings Gang Show, and numerous other events, Andrew was also a long-time foster carer with Credo Care, supporting children with complex disabilities and terminal conditions. His dedication earned him an MBE for services to children, and though now retired and living in Spain, he remains committed to making a difference.

No stranger to endurance fundraising, Andrew has previously cycled from the UK to Spain for Muscular Dystrophy UK, completed a tri-discipline challenge in the Lake District, and even jumped from an aircraft—all in support of good causes.

His latest challenge will see him ride around 800 miles along the EuroVelo 15 route, following the Rhine from the Swiss Alps to the Hook of Holland. Despite not being a trained cyclist, he’s embracing the challenge head-on.

“I’ve always believed in pushing myself to achieve something worthwhile,” Andrew said. “The work of Easy Horse Care is inspiring, and I want to do my bit to help them continue rescuing and rehabilitating horses in desperate need.”

To support Andrew’s journey and donate to the fundraiser, visit: gofund.me/478c5e2e