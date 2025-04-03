Hastings man wins £620 after rejoining free online lottery, Pick My Postcode!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David, from Hastings, won £620.07 on the free online lottery, Pick My Postcode!

Pick My Postcode is a free online lottery funded by adverts, like a free newspaper or TV channel. So far, it has given away over 2.9 million pounds to its lucky winning members, including bonus. The ‘Bonus’ is an extra pot of money which members grow themselves by visiting the website daily, completing surveys and by taking up extra offers.

David first joined Pick My Postcode in 2018, but he regularly forgot to check, and after a while gave up. However, after seeing them promoted again on Money Saving Expert, he rejoined. In the eight months since he did, he’s won twice. His first win was £26 on the stackpot, however, this time he walked away with the Main Draw prize. The Main Draw had not been claimed the previous two days, and had rolled over to a total of £600, so alongside his bonus of £20.07, he won £620.07 completely for free.

David was at home sitting on his sofa, when he thought to check Pick My Postcodes. He said: “that the most likely one [Draw] for me to win is one of the dozen or so prizes of £10” But to his shock, he logged in to find his postcode on the Main Draw.

When asked how it felt to win, David said: “To begin with I thought I had pressed the wrong button, then I thought, ‘It can't be it,’ then ‘Oh my God! I don't believe it. This is too good to be true. Just amazing.’“

He continued on to say: “To get this incredible top prize of £600 is just amazing, out-of-this-world. Thank you so much to Pick-My-Postcode!” He hopes to spend his winnings on a new laptop or phone as both of his current ones are older models that no longer receive system updates.

When asked what advice he’d give to members who hadn’t yet won, he said: “What's not to like about Pick My Postcode? I nearly gave up checking after a few months and then I won. Do you check your personal emails each day? Well then, just spend a few seconds and check the Pick My Postcode email and see if you've won. It's just so easy. Come on, what have you got to lose? Exactly, nothing. After all, it's free to play seven days a week!”

The site offers multiple opportunities for your postcode to be picked every single day. Pick My Postcode has 711 active members in Hastings and since 2011, the residents have won a total of £5,373.23.

Pick My Postcode will never ask you to give any bank details or personal information— we just give prizes, pure and simple. Winners are paid via PayPal using their email addresses, so you don’t even need to give your name to be entered, only your postcode and email. David’s win proves that checking Pick My Postcode takes only seconds but could make a huge difference. Join thousands of members who check daily and start growing your own bonus today for free too!