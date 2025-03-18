Hastings Museum & Art Gallery and Groundwork South launch project for Ore residents

Hastings Museum and Art Gallery will be embarking on a new project with Groundwork South to bring the museum’s collection to communities in Ore.

‘The World according to Ore’ will give people living in Ore the chance to explore local heritage and history through different activities. The project kicks off in the spring of this year and will run until at least next spring, with the hope of extending the project depending on available funding.

Cllr Julia Hilton, lead for regeneration, culture, tourism, and community wealth building at Hastings Borough Council, said: “We are excited that Ore’s communities, who may not have had the chance to engage with Hastings Museum and Art Gallery before, will get the opportunity to explore the museum’s collection on their doorstep.

“There will be lots for Ore residents of all ages to get involved in, as Groundwork South and the museum will be running various activities. These include the chance to find out about the landscape and nature of Hastings Country Park and Nature Reserve, Fairlight Glen and other green spaces around Ore, explore images and artefacts from the museum’s collection and learn about smuggler stories old and new, and those long forgotten. There will also be the chance to work with natural and recycled materials to create sculptures, props and artefacts, and think about the human impact on our planet in the past and present.”

Philippa Beagley from Groundwork South, who will be leading the project, explained: “Groundwork South are excited to be working with the museum and its collection to enrich our outreach activities in Ore and to develop new partnerships and new ways of working.”

Shelley Pletsch, Hastings and Rother Programme Manager for Groundwork South, added: “We love working with our local communities and really value this opportunity to work with local residents. Hastings Museum and Art Gallery is a town gem and we are delighted to bring wonderful experiences, created with local residents, into their neighbourhoods”.

Activities will be advertised shortly on the museum’s website and the museum’s Facebook page, so if you are an Ore resident who would like to get involved, please keep an eye out or contact Philippa Beagley at [email protected].

‘The World According to Ore’ is supported using public funding by Arts Council England.