Hastings named as one of the UK’s top places for food hygiene

Hastings has been named as one of the best places in the UK for food hygiene, with more high rated food premises than any other place in the South East.

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme (FHRS) gives businesses a rating from five (top of the scale to zero (bottom of the scale) and helps people to choose where to eat out or shop for food by providing clear information about hygiene standards. The scheme is run in partnership with local authorities in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

A new rating is given each time a business is inspected by a food safety officer from the business’s local authority. The frequency of inspections depends on the potential risk to public health.

Cllr Glenn Haffenden, leader of the council and lead councillor for community wellbeing, said: “We are pleased to see Hastings’ food outlets scoring so highly and would like to thank all the local businesses who have worked hard with the council to ensure they are maintaining high standards of hygiene. I’d also like to thank our hard-working Environmental Health team for their work towards these high standards.

“Last year, our Environmental Health team carried out 384 inspections of existing and new premises to help ensure that businesses are operating to the highest possible standard.

“Businesses which are given low ratings must make urgent or major improvements to hygiene standards. The local authority food safety officer has several enforcement options available as well as giving advice and guidance to make sure these improvements are made.

“The council’s Environmental Health team also carries out complaint visits, revisits to ensure businesses have taken on board the advice given and implemented changes and pre-opening advice, which covers information on the documentation required, training and equipment suitability.”

Any concerns about the food hygiene of a specific business can easily be reported to the council’s Environmental Health team.