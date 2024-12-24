Hastings Observer - Towns and Villages

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

FAIRLIGHT 27.12.24

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BREAKING NEWS We’ve had the Shortest Day, now watch the days draw out for a bright and prosperous New Year, and forget the doom and gloom some Jonahs are predicting.

PEWS NEWS On Sunday, December 29, St Andrew’s will be home to Morning Praise at 11 am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Pett Methodist Chapel, the 10.45 am service will be Holy Communion, led by the Revd Crawford Logan. The C of E in Fairlight would like to remind everyone that from January 5 until further notice, all Fairlight’s services will be held in St Peter’s Church Centre.

FAIRLIGHT FRIDAY LUNCH CLUB This Friday, December 27, there will be no Club lunch. Normal service will be resumed on Friday, January 3, 2025 when there’ll be a lasagne lunch with STP to follow. (That’s sticky toffee pudding to you, sir) Robert will be along doing what he does so well with reluctant hearing aids. That invaluable facility is available to all comers, not just lunch club members.

SPEAKERS CORNER The Group is one of the earliest ‘monthly meeters’ to get into action for 2025, with Ron fellows-Turnbull’s talk on January 8. This is entitled ‘From Murder to War Crimes’ and promises to be a fascinating start to the second half of their season. The meeting will start at 2.30 pm and visitors are always very welcome for £3 admission.

RAISING FUNDS The village has been blessed with more than its fair share of dedicated Fund Raisers, and Bob and Dec are at the top of the tree with their always sold out Quiz – Supper – Bar evenings, which have raised over £10,000 over the years to help many deserving recipients. This Christmas time event was no exception, as they totalled £1,103 for East Sussex Hearing, a charity that benefits so many in the community. Thanks, gentlemen. Please don’t stop while you’re winning!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PARISH COUNCIL IN JANUARY There will be no Finance and Admin meeting early in the New Year as the relevant Committee has been ceased. Patience – the full Council Meeting will be along before the end of the month, with the final ratification of the 25-26 Budget.

DISH Ever reliable, DISH is with us every Monday at the village hall, and Monday Decemberv 28 is no exception!

THE PANTOMIME GROUP Ticket sales for ‘Buttons, the Pantomime’, written and directed by Ben Burford continue apace. Get yours at the aforementioned DISH.

FAIRLIGHT PLAYERS On a roll, the Players move ahead once more by starting work on their May production. Written specially for the group by renowned author Kate O’Hearn. This is a fast-paced comedy which - for the moment - many details are being kept under wraps, to avoid spoilers creeping out, though Gail (sic) Force 9 has been mentioned. Is your appetite whetted? The auditions are being held in the village hall at 7,30 pm on Thursday, January 9. Be there to be in