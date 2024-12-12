Hastings Platinum Champion and Mayor attend Christmas care home party
Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean and Hastings Mayor Judy Rogers were invited to attend the Christmas party hosted by the residents and staff based at Grosvenor House Care Home in St. Leonard's on sea.
Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean presented each of the 22 residents with a specially printed Christmas card before local entertainer Ritchie Lee started performing Christmas songs.
Hastings Mayor Judy Rogers said " It was a wonderful joyous event, happy smiling faces enjoying the festivities."
Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean said " It was a pleasure to visit the Greensleeves operated Grosvenor House and partake in their festive celebrations."
Following the entertainment residents, staff and guests were invited to indulge in a festive buffet.
Monies raised through the raffle and donations will be added to the Grosvenor House vehicle fund.