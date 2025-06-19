Hastings Platinum Champion and Stagecoach South East support Better Transport Week

By Lord Brett McLean
Contributor
Published 19th Jun 2025, 08:06 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 09:24 BST
Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean and Stagecoach South East area supporting this year's Better Transport Week which was launched on Sussex Day - Monday 16th June and runs until the 22nd June.

Better Transport Week is a national campaign that promotes greener smarter safer, reliable , accessible and affordable public transport.

Lord Brett McLean said " Good public transport networks connect communities together, which in turn help to promote stronger communities and support local economies.

Katherine Jones said " Each double deck bus can remove upto 75 car journeys off our road which makes public transport an environmental winner."

Lord Brett said " Part of the campaign is designed to provide.ote affordable travel and therefore single journeys with the support of East Sussex County Council have been capped to the £3.oo, £2.oo or £1.oo depending on the duration of your journey thus encouraging more bus usage and less cars on the road due to a number of factors, including affordability, having to find car parking spaces with limited times plus extortionate parking fees therefore car drivers should let the bus take the fuss."

Stagecoach South East also offer day tickets that cost a very reasonable £6.10 or megarider tickets at £23.40 which allows 7 days unlimited travel with no time restrictions.

Lord Brett McLean with Stagecoach South East Managing Director Joel Mitchell

1. Contributed

Lord Brett McLean with Stagecoach South East Managing Director Joel Mitchell Photo: Submitted

Stagecoach drivers Janes and Jamie with Lord Brett McLean

2. Contributed

Stagecoach drivers Janes and Jamie with Lord Brett McLean Photo: Submitted

Stagecoach South East's Abdrew Jelly and James Auger Third with Lord Brett McLean

3. Contributed

Stagecoach South East's Abdrew Jelly and James Auger Third with Lord Brett McLean Photo: Submitted

Lord Brett McLean by an Alexander 400 double deck bus

4. Contributed

Lord Brett McLean by an Alexander 400 double deck bus Photo: Submitted

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:East Sussex County Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice