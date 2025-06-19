Hastings Platinum Champion and Stagecoach South East support Better Transport Week

Lord Brett said " Part of the campaign is designed to provide.ote affordable travel and therefore single journeys with the support of East Sussex County Council have been capped to the £3.oo, £2.oo or £1.oo depending on the duration of your journey thus encouraging more bus usage and less cars on the road due to a number of factors, including affordability, having to find car parking spaces with limited times plus extortionate parking fees therefore car drivers should let the bus take the fuss."