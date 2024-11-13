Hastings Platinum Champion and Veterans Champion attend colleges Remembrance Day service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

RVS Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean and Veterans Champion Councillor Nigel Sinden joined Veterans at a special Remembrance Day Service hosted by Eaat Sussex College Hastings on Tuesday 12th November.

The uniformed services students headed by Dr Jim Foley held a special Remembrance Day tribute service in the atrium at Sussex Coast College Hastings Station Plaza campus on Tuesday.

Special guests included Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean and Veterans Champion and Past Mayor of Hastings Cllr Nigel Sinden.

The service focused on the military personnel of the past, those who put their lives at risk defending our shores during world war 1 and 2 and of whom sadly died defending our coastlines and those who survived to tell their memories of conflict.

Veteran Richard Butcher with Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean

Cllr Nigel Sinden said " It's important we remember those that gave their yesterday's so we can enjoy our today's, we remember our parents, grandparents and even great grandparents who helped to shape our futures."

Lord Brett McLean said " A truly wonderful tribute provided by the uniformed services students happened today at East Sussex College Group that paid tribute to many lives lost.

However, it is equally important to remember all those that contributed during the conflict, our military personnel, but also the voluntary sector which included Special Constables, the WRVS ( now the RVS), Red Cross just to name a few and of course our war animals including horses, dogs and birds that also played a pivotal role within the war era.

We will always be grateful to everyone who added value to Great Britain and its citizens."