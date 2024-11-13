Hastings Platinum Champion featured on television

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean was featured on BBC1's Morning Live television programme this week.

BBC1 Morning Live television programme this week featured a segment about the changes surrounding inheritance tax as a result of the Chancellors recent budget announcements.

Brett who fought a 3 year high court battle to keep his late mother's estate including her green Amazonian parrot called Peanut ( sadly recently deceased) and her sunrise Jenday Rikki ( from the Parakeet family) against his step siblings from his father's side, self represented and won which saved him a staggering £125,000 in legal fees.

The court case was featured in 17 national newspaper articles and featured on episode 4 of channel 5's Inheritance Wars Who Gets The Money? which is currently available for viewing on My5.

Lord Brett McLean with his Sunrise Jenday Rikki

The feature on Morning Live was discussing the situation and contingency plans for when family pets outlive their owners and what provisions can be made to safeguard the future of the pet and prevent unnecessary worry for the owner.

The advice given was to ensure that's pets are provided for in the owners will by featuring them in a clause thus allowing a trusted family member or friend to look after them but to include a financial provision to that person specifically to benefit the pet, as like any dependent, pets can be a financial burden as a result of their daily needs, but also unexpected costs such as vet bills, pet insurance etc.

Brett inherited Peanut and Rikki in August 2019 when his mum Maureen sadly passed away.