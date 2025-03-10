Hastings Platinum Champion hosts 50th birthday charity fundraising concert
The event will be raising funds for The Homelessness Unity Group, Bexhill In Bloom and The One Voice Foundation with 2 special auctions in support of The Brownbread Horse Rescue Centre and LifeAid.
A number of special guests will be attending the event including Her Excellency The High Commissioner for Uganda, The Vice Chairman of East Sussex County Council, The Chairman of Rother District Council, The Mayors of Eastbourne, Hastings, Polegate, Seaford, Hailsham, the Deputy Mayors of Hastings, Hailsham, Peacehaven and Bexhill, the Past Mayors of Bexhill, Worthing, Hastings, The City of Brighton & Hove and Croydon.
A number of television personalities will also be attending including Sandra and Sandi from Gogglebox, Linda Rayfield from The Great British Bake Off, Paul and Delroy from Can't Pay Were Take It Away Penny Ellis from Big Brother and former BBC1 newsreader Beverly Thompson.
Anyone wishing to attend this event are encouraged to email [email protected] as there will be a capacity limit in place.