Hastings Platinum Champion hosts 50th birthday charity fundraising concert

Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean will be celebrating his 50th birthday by hosting a special charity fundraising concert on Saturday 22nd March 7pm to 11pm at the Pebsham Community Hub in Bexhill on sea. Live entertainment will be provided by Igor Grohotsky the winner of televisions The Voice Ukraine, Rick Bonner who entertains on the QE II, Anonymuz Duo and their Dymond Dance Crew and DJ Willz.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will be raising funds for The Homelessness Unity Group, Bexhill In Bloom and The One Voice Foundation with 2 special auctions in support of The Brownbread Horse Rescue Centre and LifeAid.

A number of special guests will be attending the event including Her Excellency The High Commissioner for Uganda, The Vice Chairman of East Sussex County Council, The Chairman of Rother District Council, The Mayors of Eastbourne, Hastings, Polegate, Seaford, Hailsham, the Deputy Mayors of Hastings, Hailsham, Peacehaven and Bexhill, the Past Mayors of Bexhill, Worthing, Hastings, The City of Brighton & Hove and Croydon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of television personalities will also be attending including Sandra and Sandi from Gogglebox, Linda Rayfield from The Great British Bake Off, Paul and Delroy from Can't Pay Were Take It Away Penny Ellis from Big Brother and former BBC1 newsreader Beverly Thompson.

Anyone wishing to attend this event are encouraged to email [email protected] as there will be a capacity limit in place.