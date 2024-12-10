Hastings Platinum Champion receives 10 year Lions Award
Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean received his 10 year Chevron Award for services to Hastings Lions CIO.
Hastings Lions Club CIO held their Annual Christmas Lunch at The Brickwall Hotel in Sedlescombe.
Officers and Members enjoyed a wonderful festive lunch.
Following lunch the Clubs President Hayley Luck presented 2 awards, the first being a 10 year Chevron Award to the Lions First Vice President Brett McLean in recognition for his 10 years service to the club and the second presentation of a 5 year Membership Certificate to former President Dave Luck.
Hayley Luck said " Thanks must go to Brett and Dave for their continued dedication and commitment to Hastings Lions."