Hastings Platinum Champion supports National Covid Day Of Reflection

Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean lead the National Covid Day Of Reflection Service in Bexhill on sea on Sunday 9th March. Special guests included the Vice Chairman of East Sussex County Council Cllr Abul Azad, Chairman of Rother District Council Cllr Richard Thomas and the Deputy Mayor of Bexhill Cllr Memish Huseyin.

The event was jointly organised by former Mayor of Bexhill Lynn Langlands and her husband Jim ably supported by Councillors Jimmy Stanger and Brian Drayson.

In his speech Lord Brett mentioned the fact that those in attendance were united in grief for the loss of loved ones that had fallen victim to the virus and had sadly died prematurely, united in gratitude to frontline and essential workers who were working throughout the pandemic, to the many volunteers who's acts of kindness help support the most vulnerable within our communities.

Brett went on to say that the pandemic showed us the true spirit of community Unity and how light pierces through the darkness of adversity and how important it is for all of us to continue to strive for a happier, healthier and more equitable society.

The event included live performances by the Royal British Legion brass band and local vocalist Steve Dunnett.