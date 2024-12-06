Hastings Platinum Champion visits care home
Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean was invited to visit a local care home based in St. Leonard's on sea to meet residents and staff.
Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean was invited to visit the Grosvenor House Care Home based in St. Leonard's on sea to meet residents and staff.
Grosvenor House is a Dementia Haven that specialises in older people's care and is operated by the Greensleeves Charitable Trust which operate a number of specialist care homes across the UK.
Lord Brett McLean said " It was great to meet the residents and staff at Grosvenor House in St. Leonard's on sea, the home is clearly a flagship facility providing care to people with varying needs.
The care home will be hosting a special Christmas Celebration on Thursday 12th December at 2.30pm, all are welcome.