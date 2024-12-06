Hastings Platinum Champion visits care home

Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean was invited to visit a local care home based in St. Leonard's on sea to meet residents and staff.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean was invited to visit the Grosvenor House Care Home based in St. Leonard's on sea to meet residents and staff.

Grosvenor House is a Dementia Haven that specialises in older people's care and is operated by the Greensleeves Charitable Trust which operate a number of specialist care homes across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lord Brett McLean said " It was great to meet the residents and staff at Grosvenor House in St. Leonard's on sea, the home is clearly a flagship facility providing care to people with varying needs.

The care home will be hosting a special Christmas Celebration on Thursday 12th December at 2.30pm, all are welcome.