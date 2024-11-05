Hastings residents invited to light up the tree with your dedications to past loved ones

By Allan Russell
Contributor
Published 5th Nov 2024, 17:07 BST
Updated 6th Nov 2024, 08:42 BST
Have the names of your passed away loved ones printed in the Hastings & St Leonards Observer and donate funds for those in need this Christmas.

The tree will be erected in its usual place opposite the old Debenhams store and donations given in memory of departed loved ones will be collected in the usual way through Halifax plc and via “JustGiving”.

If using Just Giving, please follow the instructions carefully and leave details of your loved one’s name and your dedication in the message box, "Add a message of support".

The tree should be in place by Tuesday, November 12.

Typical hamper providewd for those in need at Christmasplaceholder image
Typical hamper providewd for those in need at Christmas

We are very grateful for their generosity and the support received from Hastings Borough Council, Hastings Observer and Halifax Hastings branch.

The aim of the appeal is to distribute Christmas food hampers to those individuals and families who find themselves in financial difficulties at this time.

We are grateful to A1 Quality Care for assembling and distributing the hampers. Payments are made well in advance of Christmas and draw on the funds collected the previous year.

Last year more than 200 people were remembered and £1,200 raised to help families and individuals.

Sparkling in Christmas pastplaceholder image
Sparkling in Christmas past

ROTARY CLUB OF HASTINGS

Charity No; 245653

Christmas 'Tree of Light' Appeal 2024.

Supporting local people in need at Christmas.

Stagecoach have stepped in once again to pay for the erection of the Christmas tree and its lighting.placeholder image
Stagecoach have stepped in once again to pay for the erection of the Christmas tree and its lighting.

You can choose to complete this form online by using the link below and donating by bank/credit card, instant bank transfer, Google Pay or PayPal:

https://bit.ly/Tree2024

Names to be remembered will be published in the Hastings & St.Leonards Observer newspaper.

