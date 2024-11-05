Hastings residents invited to light up the tree with your dedications to past loved ones
The tree will be erected in its usual place opposite the old Debenhams store and donations given in memory of departed loved ones will be collected in the usual way through Halifax plc and via “JustGiving”.
If using Just Giving, please follow the instructions carefully and leave details of your loved one’s name and your dedication in the message box, "Add a message of support".
The tree should be in place by Tuesday, November 12.
We are very grateful for their generosity and the support received from Hastings Borough Council, Hastings Observer and Halifax Hastings branch.
The aim of the appeal is to distribute Christmas food hampers to those individuals and families who find themselves in financial difficulties at this time.
We are grateful to A1 Quality Care for assembling and distributing the hampers. Payments are made well in advance of Christmas and draw on the funds collected the previous year.
Last year more than 200 people were remembered and £1,200 raised to help families and individuals.
ROTARY CLUB OF HASTINGS
Charity No; 245653
Christmas 'Tree of Light' Appeal 2024.
Supporting local people in need at Christmas.
You can choose to complete this form online by using the link below and donating by bank/credit card, instant bank transfer, Google Pay or PayPal:
https://bit.ly/Tree2024
Names to be remembered will be published in the Hastings & St.Leonards Observer newspaper.