Hastings retro: Historic Hollington

Last week, I described how in 1897 the official boundary of Hastings was extended to take in the working class village of Ore so that Hastings Council could increase its income by taxing the residents and businesses for services they were not then receiving. Also sucked into the borough in 1897 was the rural hamlet of Hollington.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The manor of Honitune is mentioned in the 1086 Domesday Book, and in 1090 there is a record of “a chapel at Hollington”. The chapel was replaced in the mid-13th century by the Church-in-the-Wood, which took its name from being in isolation in the middle of an ancient wood, with only a scattered settlement in its surrounding parish of farmland. The church was largely rebuilt between 1847 and 1866, creating the building as it is today.

Hollington started becoming a significant village in the early 19th century when Hastings began rapidly developing as a popular seaside resort. Hollington’s farms then started becoming a source of food for the town’s rapidly increasing number of residents and visitors. But in pre-Victorian years what is now Battle Road did not exist, and the emerging village only had the small, hilly winding Hollington Lane running through it, parts of which survive as Hollington Old Lane. It was the construction of the long, straight and wide Battle Road as a turnpike road in 1837/8 that gave Hollington the identity it has today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Battle Road has a special place in history, as it was one of the last turnpike roads built in England. It was constructed to shorten the main London-Hastings turnpike running along the Ridge, by cutting out the section through Ore. Until the 1830s the London-bound travellers from Hastings approached what is now Hollington via a rural track which meandered along the line of Bohemia Road, until reaching the crest of the hill just north of what is now Silverhill Junction. The lane then dropped down steeply, through woods and fields, until the first buildings of Hollington village were encountered, where the junction of Battle Road and Old Hollington Lane is today. Some of the character of old Hollington can still be seen by following the lane from the junction.

Hollington in 1900

The construction of Battle Road brought dramatic changes to the old route north of Silverhill. A cutting was made through the hilltop beyond Silverhill Junction, and an embankment was thrown up across the valley on which a mainly new road was built through to Beauport Park, again with embankments and cuttings, all still visible today. It had the same visual impact as a motorway being built in modern times. South of Silverhill Junction, Bohemia Road was straightened and improved, and Cambridge Road from the town centre was created.

The new Hollington-Hastings turnpike transformed the life of the village, for it brought much long-distance traffic through what had been a rustic backwater. In addition the road tied Hollington to Hastings bringing advantages and disadvantages. On the one hand the improved communications with Hastings allowed the village to develop market gardens and dairy farms to supply the rapidly expanding population of the urban areas, including the new town of St Leonards. This brought jobs and more people to Hollington, with many houses being built from the 1840s onwards.

But the road also provided an arterial route along which Hastings could spread over the coming decades, and in February 1897 its fate was sealed after a special enquiry held in the town hall resulted in the borough of Hastings swallowing up much of the still largely agricultural parish. The change was resisted by many Hollington people, fearing a loss of the community identity. But Hastings Council pointed out that the area had a poor water supply and only a nominal sewage system, and the borough was providing some services when strictly speaking it was not required to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soon after the First World War, Hastings Council decided to start building council houses, and in 1920 it began acquiring about 29 acres of land around the town on which to build them. In 1921 nine acres were bought on Hollington’s Old Church Road for 84 houses. The town’s first council houses had then just been finished, in Barley Lane, Boyne Road and All Saints Crescent. Many houses were built in Hollington in the late 1930s to rehouse people being made homeless by the controversial large-scale ‘slum clearance’ in the Old Town.

Major expansion began in Hollington in 1951 when the council decided to build 116 terraced houses there. In July 1954 a ceremony was held at 62 Blackman Avenue to celebrate it being the 1,000th house built by the council since 1945. Then in November 1965 came the opening of the four 17-storey blocks of 400 social housing flats in Stonehouse Drive that are now going to be demolished. Ironically, almost all the council houses and flats built before then all around the town are still standing.

More details about the turnpike roads and much of the town’s history are on my website www.hastingshistory.net.