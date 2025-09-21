Hastings RNLI lifeboat return to shore video goes viral on Facebook

A video of Hastings RNLI lifeboat returning to shore in choppy seas has gone viral on Facebook, attracting over 64 000 views and over 850 reactions in less than a week.

The relief Shannon class lifeboat RNLB Ruth and David Arthur’ was returning to Hastings RNLI lifeboat station during the evening of Saturday 13th September, and a video of it returning to shore can be seen at https://www.facebook.com/Hastingslifeboat

Paul McCleery, Hastings RNLI Coxswain, said :- “We were asked by Solent Coastguard to locate and assist a kitesurfer who had been reported to be possibly in trouble and heading out to sea by the local RNLI lifeguards. We launched and located him quickly. The kite surfer assured us he was fine and not in ned of assistance.

“The weather was a Force 5 south westerly which means a little bit of chop outside of the harbour. Some good helming got the boat back into the harbour and on to the beach where our volunteer shore crew were able to safely recover the lifeboat.”

Pics show the launch of the lifeboat on this service.

Hastings lifeboat survived a 'knockdown' in Storm Ciara in 2020, see https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6nOOk7SUt4Q