Hastings RNLI volunteers help bonfire night go with a bang

The volunteers first took part last year, as part of the RNLI 200 celebrations, and were delighted to be able to get involved again this year. They wore jumpers with orange and blue stripes, the RNLI colours. The jumpers were knitted last year by volunteers from the local community.

Paul Freathy, chair of Hastings Lifeboat Management Group, said : “We were privileged to be able to take part in the Hastings bonfire night torchlight procession. It was great to see so many volunteers take part, including fundraisers, shop workers, shore crew, boat crew, and launch authorities.

“Our crew heard many positive comments as they paraded through the town with their burning torches, they really appreciate such community support.

“Particularly poignant was when the procession stopped to honour the RNLI at the site where the former Hastings lifeboat the Cyril and Lilian Bishop used to be on display. It took part in the Dunkirk evacuation and is believed to have rescued hundreds of servicemen and women from the beach there.”

1 . Contributed The RNLI volunteers before the procession Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed RNLI volunteers in the procession behind their banner Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed RNLI volunteers in the procession Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed The RNLI volunteers with their torches pass mediaeval buildings in Hastings' historic Old Town Photo: Submitted