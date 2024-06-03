Hastings Rock Radio goes 24/7
and live on Freeview channel 276
The station started in 1993 with it’s 28-day RSL broadcasts once a year throughout the month of May.
When the FM transmitter was turned off at midnight on May 31 this year the station continued online only.
It has built up a loyal following of listeners over the years and is a not for profit organisation operated entirely by enthusiastic volunteers. They actively support local artists by playing their music and giving bands airplay they would otherwise not receive.
Hastings Rock chairman, Ralph Winser, said: “Moving to a 24/7 online operation is the biggest thing we’ve done since our launch 31 years ago.
"The whole team is extremely excited about the future as it will allow us to explore a much wider range of Rock and all it’s sub-genres.”
Full details about the radio station and how to listen can be found on the website www.hastingsrock.co.uk