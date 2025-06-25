Hastings RX Morris win stick at Evesham

Hastings RX Morris went to Vale of Evesham Morris Festival last weekend, where they won the Evesham Stick - awarded to the side that shows the best Morris Spirit. Congratulations Hastings RX!!

What is the Evesham Stick?

‘With a sideways homage to The Evesham Stick Dance and the Squire’s traditional staff of office, we created the Evesham Stick – a superb trophy awarded to the ‘Best’ team of the weekend in the opinion of the organising committee. We look at dancing skills, turnout, band, audience reaction and general ‘joie de vivre’ in deciding the winners.’ (Vale of Evesham Morris Festival website).

Congratulations Hastings RX Morris for being the best Morris side over the course of the weekend.

If you are interested in joining Hastings RX Morris, contact us on Instagram or Facebook and join us at a practice: Ore Community Centre, Mondays at 8pm.