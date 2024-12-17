Hastings Scout Group donate Christmas cheer with gifts

Squirrels, Beavers,Cubs and Scouts from the 17th Hastings Scout group worked together to create some Christmas Gift boxes to give to local services in the run up to this year's big day.

All four sections at #team17- Squirrels, Beavers, Cubs and Scouts from The 17th Hastings Scout Group made up donation boxes of Christmas gifts to hand to 3 local services as a gesture of kindness and putting others before themselves this Festive season.

The boxes contained sweet treats, toiletry essentials, books, toys and other handy oddments to provide to a Hastings Care home for the elderly, Homelessness Charity Surviving the Streets and Kipling Ward at Hastings Conquest Hospital.

All the recipients were really pleased with the large amount gathered by the group and sent messages of thanks to the young people aged 4 to 14 years old who gave so thoughtfully.

By donating the gifts, the young people from the group were also able to work towards their 'Community Impact' badges.

The 17th Hastings Scout Group is a thriving group that have some spaces in all sections for any young person that would like to try new adventures, learn some great life skills, go camping and make new friends. Meetings take place weekly during term times at Ark Little Ridge Primary Academy in Little Ridge Avenue in St Leonards on Sea.

For more information, contact