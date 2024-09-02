Hastings seafront block set to go under the gavel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A substantial Hastings seafront block including eight commercial units and 44 flats is set to go under the auctioneer’s gavel next month.

The Queens Apartments in Robertson Terrace are to be offered for sale by public auction on Thursday, October 3.

Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers, one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, is behind the sale.

Offered jointly with Dyer + Hobbis, the property has a freehold guide price of £750,000-plus.

LANDMARK PROPERTY: The Queens Apartments in Robertson Terrace, Hastings.

The property is arranged as eight commercial units which are currently let at £135,252 per annum.

All 44 residential flats which have all been sold been sold on a 150-year leases from 2003 at a current ground rental of £250 per annum, doubling every 25 years.

Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “This is very much a landmark property in Hastings and we are expecting a great deal of interest from investors.

“Situated in an unrivalled position on Hastings seafront offering extensive views along the coast, this property is within easy reach of the town centre with its various local and national retailers, the mainline railway station and various schools and amenities.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/252/176/ to view the legal documents for this propety

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the sixth of eight this year, goes live on Monday 16 September and ends on Wednesday, September 18. There are 178 lots across southern England.