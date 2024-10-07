Hastings Storytelling Festival returns with more exciting stories for children and adults

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hastings Storytelling Festival returns this October with events for all ages in venues across Hastings and St. Leonards – many of which are FREE. This year, the festival celebrates Hope & Joy with original stories told through spoken word, music, poetry, puppetry, song, and movement.

Join us for a jam-packed programme from 18 October to 2 November with a selection of top authors, storytellers, theatre makers, and performers from around the world. Hastings Storytelling Festival offers something for everyone, including Katy Baird with her new show Get Off, and the unapologetically eco-conscious Reverend Billy and the Stop Shopping Choir at the Stables Theatre. Much-loved Hastings Storytelling patron Lauren Child, who will be talking about her latest instalment in the Clarice Bean series, SMILE.

New Festival Patron Axel Scheffler will present his latest book Jonty Gentoo: The Adventures of a Penguin, published with Julia Donaldson, and for the headline show, the Festival brings together three diverse groups for Triple Harmonies: A Night of Vocal Brilliance, featuring Black Voices, Barefoot Opera, and Brighton Gay Men’s Chorus. Look out for these and so much more! The popular Children’s Day is back on 27 October, featuring a day packed full of exciting performances, workshops, storytelling, and a lively animal-themed parade. The day includes Laura Dockrill, Alim Kamara, Tuup, Richard Storybeard, Xanthe Gresham-Knight, Ben Watson, Dolly Delicious, Swallow’s Wing Puppetry, Circo Rum Baba, and The Flying Buttresses. Think colour and fun with stilt walkers, a giant tortoise, and Notting Hill Carnival, which also comes to town with workshops for the children’s animal-themed parade. Dress up and join us!

Thanks to our funders and supporters, including Arts Council England, Hastings Borough Council, Big Local North East Hastings, National Literacy Trust, The Bright Foundation, Goodwill Fund Hastings and Speedy Hire.

For details, full programme, and tickets, see www.hastingsstoryfest.org.uk