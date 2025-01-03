Hastings Stronger for Life campaign goes from strength to strength

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Active Hastings are proud to announce two new classes will start this year, as part of the ‘Stronger for life’ campaign. The Stronger for Life campaign is designed to improve strength and balance to help everyone age well.

With thanks to funding from Active Sussex, in the summer Active Hastings launched a variety of new physical activity classes as part of the campaign, including a Seated Strength Exercise Class, Qigong and Walking Football, and now new for 2025, they are pleased to offer Flexi-Balance classes and Move It or Lose It classes.

The Move it or Lose It class, will start on Friday 10 January, 11am to 12noon at Play Sport Fitness Hub on Elphinstone Road (TN34 2AX). It’s a fun and relaxed class that focuses on flexibility and includes aerobic, balance and strength exercises for older adults, with seated options available. The class is open to all abilities, to book visit: https://eequ.org/experience/4686

The Flexi-Balance class starts on Wednesday 29 January, 12.30pm to 1.30pm at St Helens Church, The Ridge (TN34 2RA). The session will include, a slow and gentle warm up to bring movement to the body, strength and balance exercises, simple resistance exercises, a short cardio section to music and will finish with a seated stretch and cool down. Catherine, the class instructor said: “During the session, there’s always time for a smile and to share our experiences of how exercise can help in our daily lives.” For more information and to book visit: https://eequ.org/experience/12260

Active Hastings' Flexi-Balance classes start on Wednesday 29 January

To help keep all the ‘Stronger for Life’ classes going, the suggested ticket price is £3, however, if the cost is a barrier, different ticket options are available, including free tickets.

Cath Donovan, Active Hastings Co-ordinator said: “The Stronger for Life project aims to increase the provision of community strength and balance sessions for people at risk of falling in later life. We are delighted we can continue to grow this project and offer new classes for the residents of Hastings. If you haven’t exercised for a while and are nervous about starting a new class, please do give a member of the team a call (01424 451051), we would love to hear from you”.

Councillor Glenn Haffenden, lead councillor for housing and wellbeing at Hastings Borough Council, said: “The Active Hastings Stronger for Life sessions are a brilliant way to get more active, increase your confidence and meet new people. We would like to thank Active Sussex for their funding for this project, which allows us to offer these classes at a subsidised price, making the classes accessible to everyone.”

For more information on all the Stronger for Life classes visit www.activehastings.org.uk/strongerforlife or call the Active Hastings team on 01424 451051.

To keep up to date on Active Hastings activities, follow their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/activehastings or visit their website www.activehastings.org.uk.

Notes to editor:

Active Hastings works closely with local providers of physical activity to give you easy, fun ways to get your everyday dose of physical activity. It only takes 30 minutes a day for adults and 60 a day for children to get fitter, healthier and happier. You can even break it down into 10-minute slots!

Active Hastings coordinates the local Community Physical Activity Network, which brings together schools, sport clubs, National Governing Bodies of Sport, health organisations, the voluntary sector and the private sector to work together, unblock barriers to participation and improve the local sport and physical activity delivery system.

Active Hastings is hosted by Hastings Borough Council, in partnership with East Sussex County Council, and brings together a wide range of local and national partners to ensure that everyone in Hastings can get active.