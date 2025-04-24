Hastings students lace up for London marathon this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Students from Ark schools across Hastings are lacing up their trainers to take part in the TCS Mini London marathon this weekend (Saturday 26 April).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Primary school pupils from Ark Blacklands Academy and Ark Castledown Academy will join secondary school students from Ark Alexandra Academy to take part in the youngsters’ version of the iconic race for the first time.

Starting at the Horse Guards Parade in central London, the students will cross the TCS London Marathon finish line at the Mall and receive a coveted ‘Mini Marathon medal’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those in reception class through to year 7 will complete a one-mile route, and there is a 2.6km route for older students (years 4 to 12) who can run a bit further.

Ark Castledown primary school

Previously just an event for the best young athletes in the country, the TCS Mini London Marathon is now open to all, with schools invited to enter children into a ballot for places.

Ark Sport entered the ballot for the first time this year – and secured 220 places for Ark students.

The race – the day before the 45th TCS London Marathon on Sunday 27 April – starts at 10am, and TCS will give schools £10 for every pupil who finishes the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before they start, the children will take part in warm up activities with celebrity fitness coach and television presenter Joe Wicks.

The Mini London Marathon was first held in 1985. Sir Mo Farah, Eilish McColgan, David Weir and Keely Hodgkinson are among the star names to have taken part in the past.

Ark regional director Lorraine Clarke, said, “Saturday will be an amazing day for our students taking part in the mini marathon for the first time.

“Ark Sport is all about enjoying movement and getting out in the fresh air and exercising.

“This will be a great opportunity to participate in an iconic race, reap the benefits of an active morning – and be inspired by following in the footsteps of some of our national running treasures!”